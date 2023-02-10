Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $62.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.15% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is $71.09. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.15% from its latest reported closing price of $62.83.

The projected annual revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty is $735MM, an increase of 25.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, an increase of 20.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR is 0.52%, a decrease of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 222,112K shares. The put/call ratio of REXR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 13,146K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,063K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 41.26% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,482K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,362K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,646K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,482K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,325K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,602K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,580K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,730K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 91.35% over the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Background Information

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

