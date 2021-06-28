Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.2, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REXR was $59.2, representing a -0.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.49 and a 50.52% increase over the 52 week low of $39.33.

REXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). REXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports REXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.98%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to REXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have REXR as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (REXR)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (REXR)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (REXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of REXR at 4.59%.

