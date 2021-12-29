Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased REXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that REXR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of REXR was $79.19, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.47 and a 72.53% increase over the 52 week low of $45.90.

REXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). REXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports REXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.11%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rexr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to REXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have REXR as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 18.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of REXR at 4.68%.

