Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that REXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.82, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REXR was $48.82, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.48 and a 53.58% increase over the 52 week low of $31.79.

REXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). REXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports REXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.02%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

