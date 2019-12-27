Dividends
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased REXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that REXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.01, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REXR was $45.01, representing a -7.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.80 and a 58.37% increase over the 52 week low of $28.42.

REXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). REXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports REXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.57%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

