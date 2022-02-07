Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) insiders sold US$9.6m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Rexford Industrial Realty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-CEO & Director, Howard Schwimmer, sold US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$55.26 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$71.97, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 58% of Howard Schwimmer's holding.

Insiders in Rexford Industrial Realty didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Rexford Industrial Realty Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Rexford Industrial Realty insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rexford Industrial Realty Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Rexford Industrial Realty insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Rexford Industrial Realty insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rexford Industrial Realty. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Rexford Industrial Realty and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

