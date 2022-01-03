Rexford Industrial Realty Buys Eight Industrial Properties For $270 Mln

(RTTNews) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) announced the acquisition of eight industrial properties within Prime Infill Southern California Submarkets for an aggregate purchase price of $270 million. The acquisitions were funded using cash on hand and proceeds from forward equity settlements.

For the full year 2021, the company acquired $1.9 billion of industrial properties, bringing the Company's total portfolio to 296 properties comprising about 37.1 million square feet within prime infill Southern California "last-mile" submarkets.

