Rexford Industrial Realty Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for REXR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.91, changing hands as high as $46.68 per share. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REXR's low point in its 52 week range is $31.7871 per share, with $53.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.99.

