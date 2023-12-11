Rexford Industrial Realty Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for REXR

In trading on Monday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.68, changing hands as high as $52.79 per share. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, REXR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.56 per share, with $66.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.62.
