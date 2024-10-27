Rexford Industrial price target lowered to $53 from $61 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Rexford Industrial (REXR) to $53 from $61 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Q3 is on a good path through Week 2. Wells is most encouraged by Datacenters, Healthcare, Mfg Housing and Retail. However, it notes investor discussions this week focused more on macro: can REITs work if 10-year yield rises from here; playbook for Republican sweep or Harris/gridlock; conservative 2025 guidance disappointment risk; defensive position in Resi over near term, and timing sector bottoms.

