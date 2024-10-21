Rexford Industrial price target lowered to $50 from $52 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim lowered the firm’s price target on Rexford Industrial (REXR) to $50 from $52 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on REITs. The firm is adjusting its models due to interest rate changes, recent results, and/or discussions with company management, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
