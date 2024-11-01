Rexford Industrial price target lowered to $44 from $46 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Rexford Industrial (REXR) to $44 from $46 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model following the earnings report.
