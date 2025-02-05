REXFORD INDUS REALTY Earnings Results: $REXR Reports Quarterly Earnings

REXFORD INDUS REALTY ($REXR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $242,900,000, missing estimates of $248,234,227 by $-5,334,227.
REXFORD INDUS REALTY Insider Trading Activity
REXFORD INDUS REALTY insiders have traded $REXR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURA E CLARK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,185 shares for an estimated $711,342
REXFORD INDUS REALTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of REXFORD INDUS REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,707,960 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,927,467
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,477,575 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,336,798
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,176,845 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,207,071
- GRS ADVISORS, LLC added 1,167,620 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,742,962
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 1,085,693 shares (+409.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,621,214
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 1,053,505 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,001,836
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 963,255 shares (+127.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,461,359
