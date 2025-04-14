REXFORD INDUS REALTY Earnings Preview: Recent $REXR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REXFORD INDUS REALTY ($REXR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $249,631,403 and earnings of $0.27 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $REXR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REXFORD INDUS REALTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of REXFORD INDUS REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REXFORD INDUS REALTY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REXR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Positive" rating on 10/21/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for REXFORD INDUS REALTY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REXR forecast page.

REXFORD INDUS REALTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REXR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $REXR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 01/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.