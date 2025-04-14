REXFORD INDUS REALTY Earnings Preview: Recent $REXR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REXFORD INDUS REALTY ($REXR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $249,631,403 and earnings of $0.27 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $REXR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
REXFORD INDUS REALTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of REXFORD INDUS REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,432,508 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,700,759
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,349,696 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,499,247
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 1,715,331 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,314,696
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 1,526,016 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,995,778
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,515,651 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,595,067
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,506,779 shares (+94.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,252,076
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. removed 1,361,589 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,639,030
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
REXFORD INDUS REALTY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REXR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Positive" rating on 10/21/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for REXFORD INDUS REALTY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REXR forecast page.
REXFORD INDUS REALTY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REXR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $REXR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 03/25/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025
- Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 01/08/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.