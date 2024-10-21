News & Insights

Stocks

Rexford downgraded to Neutral at BofA on slower-than-expected LA recovery

October 21, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, BofA downgraded Rexford Industrial (REXR) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $49, down from $66, citing a slower-than-expected demand recovery in its Los Angeles markets. The firm had previously walked away from its September Global Real Estate conference encouraged LA was seeing “signposts of stabilization,” but based on Rexford’s latest results and update the firm now believes challenges will persist longer-than-expected in LA, the analyst tells investors. The firm is taking down its 2025 estimates by 6% and raising its forward applied cap rate by 50 basis points to reflect lower growth, leading to its lower price target the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on REXR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REXR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.