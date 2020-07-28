Rexel Slips To Loss In HY

(RTTNews) - Rexel (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, reported that its net loss for the first half was 439.8 million euros compared to net income of 163.3 million euros in the prior year.

Recurring net income for the period was 82.5 million euros, down 50.7% from the previous year.

Sales were 6.05 billion euros, down 11.1% on a reported basis. On a constant and same-day basis, sales were down 10.6%, including a negative impact of 0.5% from the change in copper-based cable prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.