News & Insights

Markets

Rexel Rejects Buyout Proposal From QXO

September 16, 2024 — 12:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, stated that it rejected QXO's non-binding preliminary proposal, as it significantly undervalues the company and does not reflect its value creation potential through its Power Up 25 strategic plan.

Previously, QXO had proposed to buy Rexel at an indicative price of 28.00 euros to 28.40 euros per share.

Rexel also affirmed its strong confidence in its management to achieve the mid-term objectives presented during the June 2024 Capital Markets Day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.