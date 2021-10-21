Rexel Q3 Sales Up 12.6%; Says Confident Of Reaching 2021 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, reported that its third-quarter sales were 3.56 billion euros up 12.6% year-on-year on a reported basis and 11.5% on a constant and same-day basis, reflecting positive trends in Europe and North America while Asia-Pacific is slightly negative from challenging comparable base effect.

The company said it is highly confident of reaching its 2021 guidance. It anticipates same-day sales growth to be between 12% and 15%, and an adjusted EBITA margin of about 5.7%. The outlook is based on comparable scope of consolidation and exchange rates basis.

