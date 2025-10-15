Rexel Q3 Sales Rise 2.7%; Narrows FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Rexel S.A. (RXEEY, RXL.PA), a France-based distributor of electrical products, services, and solutions company, on Wednesday reported higher third-quarter sales and narrowed its outlook for full-year 2025.

For the third quarter, sales increased 2.7 percent to 4.63 million euros from 4.76 million euros in the previous year.

On the same-day basis, sales grew 3%.

Further, the company expected the full year 2025, said it now expected slightly positive same-day sales growth for full-year 2025, narrowing its earlier guidance of "stable to slightly positive" growth.

The company also anticipates a current adjusted EBITA margin of around 6% and free cash flow conversion of about 65%, excluding the 124 million euros fine paid to the French Competition Authority in April 2025.

On Tuesday, Rexel closed trading 0.96% higher at EUR 28.45 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

