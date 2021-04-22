Rexel Q1 Sales Rises, Confirms FY21 View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales were 3.33 billion euros, up 3.3 percent from last year on a reported basis, and up 6.5 percent on a constant and actual day basis.

Sales on a constant same -day basis grew 8.6 percent.

Sales in Europe were 1.98 billion euros, up 10.8 percent at same-day basis. Same-day sales in North America grew 1.2 percent to 1.05 billion euros, and Asian Pacific sales increased 23.7 percent with a 60.1 percent rise in China.

Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2021 guidance. The company continues to expect full-year same-day sales growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent and an adjusted Ebita1 margin of around 5 percent.

Patrick BERARD, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our Q1 sales together with trends we have seen in April reinforce our confidence in achieving our full-year targets and medium-term ambition."

In Paris, Rexel shares were trading at 17.53 euros, up 2.10 percent.

