Rexel Q1 Sales Rise; Confirms FY23 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, on Thursday reported First-quarter sales of 4.93 billion euros, a growth of 12.6 percent on a reported basis from last year, and up 11.1 percent in constant currency.

Sales on a same-day basis grew 10.1 percent, supported by both volume increase and increased selling prices.

The company recorded positive trends in all geographies, benefiting from strong demand in energy transition activities.

Europe sales were 2.53 billion euros, up 12.7 percent on same day basis. North America sales were 2.07 billion euros, up 8.7 percent.

Digital sales represented 27.4 percent of total sales in the quarter, up 320 basis points from last year.

Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2023 guidance, expecting same-day sales growth of between 2 percent and 6 percent and an adjusted EBITA margin of between 6.3 percent and 6.7 percent.

