Rexel Q1 Sales Up 2.5%

April 29, 2025 — 01:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rexel S.A. (RXEEF.PK) Tuesday reported sales of 4.825 billion euros for the first quarter, 2.5% higher than the previous year.

On a constant and same-day basis, sales grew 1.4%.

Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook. It expects stable to slightly positive same-day sales growth.

"Rexel accelerated its strategic plan, gaining market share in key countries, implementing cost savings and margin actions, and being active and agile on capital allocation...Even though the new and fast-evolving global tariffs environment creates a level of uncertainty, with both new challenges and new opportunities, we are confident in Rexel's resilience and agility and confirm our guidance for 2025," said Guillaume TEXIER, Chief Executive Officer.

