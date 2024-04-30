Rexel Q1 Net Sales Down, Confirms FY24 Outlook; To Buy Privately Held Itesa

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, on Tuesday reported first-quarter sales of 4.71 billion euros, down 4.5 percent from last year on a reported basis.

Sales fell 4.6 percent on a same-day basis, in line with expectations, on high electrification comparable base, notably in solar activity in Europe.

The company reported further market share gains in key countries, including France, Germany and Switzerland.

Further, for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect stable to slightly positive same-day sales growth with high comparable base in the first half, and adjusted EBITA margin between 6.3 percent and 6.6 percent.

Guillaume TEXIER, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Rexel delivered a solid performance in the first quarter, amidst an anticipated more challenging environment. Our core electrical distribution business, excluding electrification categories and cables, was resilient, supported by healthy demand in non-residential markets and industrial automation as well as positive pricing on non-cable products."

The company also announced an agreement to acquire Itesa, a B to B distributor of security solutions in France, focused on the datacom/security space.

The transaction is projected to be accretive to Rexel's earnings per share in year 1 and value-creating in year 2, fully in line with the Group's commitment.

The deal remains subject to the French competition authority and is expected to close in the second half.

