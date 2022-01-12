Rexel Lifts FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, said that it now expects same day sales growth of 15.3% in fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous guidance of 12%-15% growth, driven by a dynamic recovery, especially in the US, further supported by rising inflation.

The company now projects adjusted EBITA margin of 6.2% in fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous guidance of 5.7%.

In 2022, the company anticipates that its action plans will allow it to further improve from the 5.8% normalized 2021 adjusted EBITA margin, excluding the one-offs, and to exceed medium-term ambition of 6%, ahead of 2023 roadmap.

