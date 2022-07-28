Rexel H1 Profit Rises, Sales Up 28.7%; Confirms FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rexel (RXLSF.PK) reported first-half net income of 459.8 million euros, up 69.9% from prior year. Recurring net income was 471.1 million euros, up 94.9%. Adjusted EBITA was 703.7 million euros, an increase of 63.4%. Sales were 9.08 billion euros, up 28.7%. On a constant and same-day basis, sales were up 13.9%.

Guillaume TEXIER, CEO, said: "I am very pleased that Rexel again posted record results in H1 2022, demonstrating the robustness of our business model in an environment still marked by solid demand, but also high product cost increases and continued supply chain challenges. The electrification trends that we have highlighted during our Capital Markets Day are clearly at play and benefiting us."

Looking forward, the Group is confident it will reach recently upgraded fiscal 2022 guidance.

