Rexel FY19 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rexel (RXLSF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 net income increased 50.3% to 203.8 million euros. Recurring net income was 341.2 million euros, up 7.5%. Adjusted EBITA was 685.1 million euros, an increase of 5.1%.

Fiscal 2019 sales rose 2.8% to 13.7 billion euros from 13.4 billion euros, prior year. Sales were up 1.4% on a constant and same day basis.

Fourth-quarter sales were 3.52 billion euros, up 0.7% on a reported basis. On a constant and same-day basis, sales were down 0.5%, for the quarter.

For 2020, the company projects adjusted EBITA growth of between 2% and 5%.

Rexel will propose to shareholders a dividend of 0.48 euros per share, up 4 cents or 9.0% higher compared to last year.

