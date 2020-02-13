Markets

Rexel FY19 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rexel (RXLSF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 net income increased 50.3% to 203.8 million euros. Recurring net income was 341.2 million euros, up 7.5%. Adjusted EBITA was 685.1 million euros, an increase of 5.1%.

Fiscal 2019 sales rose 2.8% to 13.7 billion euros from 13.4 billion euros, prior year. Sales were up 1.4% on a constant and same day basis.

Fourth-quarter sales were 3.52 billion euros, up 0.7% on a reported basis. On a constant and same-day basis, sales were down 0.5%, for the quarter.

For 2020, the company projects adjusted EBITA growth of between 2% and 5%.

Rexel will propose to shareholders a dividend of 0.48 euros per share, up 4 cents or 9.0% higher compared to last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular