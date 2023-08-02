Rexel - ADR (RXEEY) Price Target Increased by 8.62% to 29.85

The average one-year price target for Rexel - ADR (OTC:RXEEY) has been revised to 29.85 / share. This is an increase of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 27.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.28 to a high of 42.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.44% from the latest reported closing price of 24.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexel - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXEEY is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 347.15% to 194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 132K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 30.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXEEY by 29.67% over the last quarter.

