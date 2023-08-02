News & Insights

Stocks
RXEEY

Rexel - ADR (RXEEY) Price Target Increased by 8.62% to 29.85

August 02, 2023 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Rexel - ADR (OTC:RXEEY) has been revised to 29.85 / share. This is an increase of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 27.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.28 to a high of 42.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.44% from the latest reported closing price of 24.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexel - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXEEY is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 347.15% to 194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RXEEY / Rexel - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Boston Common Asset Management holds 132K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 30.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXEEY by 29.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXEEY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.