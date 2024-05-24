News & Insights

Rex Resources Expands Portfolio with Mactush Property

Rex Resources Corp. (TSE:OWN) has released an update.

Rex Resources Corp. has secured an exclusive deal to acquire full rights to the Mactush Property by entering into a mineral property option agreement, which involves payments of $300,000 over two years, issuance of common shares, and potential royalty commitments. The Mactush Property, located near the company’s existing assets in British Columbia, expands Rex’s footprint in the region and aligns with its focus on mineral exploration and development. Completion of the deal is contingent upon regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

