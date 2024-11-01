REX KENNETH QUERY Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $1.32M In Nucor Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on October 31, REX KENNETH QUERY, Executive Vice President at Nucor (NYSE:NUE), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: QUERY's decision to sell 9,000 shares of Nucor was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $1,321,159.

During Friday's morning session, Nucor shares up by 0.41%, currently priced at $143.28.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

Financial Milestones: Nucor's Journey

Revenue Challenges: Nucor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 10.18%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nucor's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.05.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 13.65 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Nucor's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.09, Nucor's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Nucor's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 6.84, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Nucor's Insider Trades.

