News & Insights

Stocks

REX Clarifies Shareholding Structure and Compliance

May 30, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regional Express Holdings Limited (AU:REX) has released an update.

Regional Express Holdings Limited (REX) has addressed the ASX Enforcement Team’s concerns regarding the company’s relationship with Mr. Thian Song Tjoa, clarifying that he is not a related party under ASX Listing Rules or the Corporations Act, holding only a 1% interest and not being a substantial shareholder. REX reaffirmed that their disclosures about the National Jet Express acquisition were complete, including the detail that they would own 50% of NJE, and that their corporate governance procedures were properly followed. The company believes it has complied with all obligations and that there has been no material impact on the share price due to these clarifications.

For further insights into AU:REX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.