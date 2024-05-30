REX Clarifies Shareholding Structure and Compliance

Regional Express Holdings Limited (AU:REX) has released an update.

Regional Express Holdings Limited (REX) has addressed the ASX Enforcement Team’s concerns regarding the company’s relationship with Mr. Thian Song Tjoa, clarifying that he is not a related party under ASX Listing Rules or the Corporations Act, holding only a 1% interest and not being a substantial shareholder. REX reaffirmed that their disclosures about the National Jet Express acquisition were complete, including the detail that they would own 50% of NJE, and that their corporate governance procedures were properly followed. The company believes it has complied with all obligations and that there has been no material impact on the share price due to these clarifications.

For further insights into AU:REX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.