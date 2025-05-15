Is REX American Resources (REX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has REX (REX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

REX is one of 245 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. REX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REX's full-year earnings has moved 15.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that REX has returned about 1.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 1.1%. This means that REX is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.5%.

The consensus estimate for RGC Resources Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, REX is a member of the Biofuels industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.6% so far this year, so REX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, RGC Resources Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.5%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on REX and RGC Resources Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

