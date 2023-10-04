REX American Resources (REX) Price Target Increased by 10.47% to 48.45

The average one-year price target for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) has been revised to 48.45 / share. This is an increase of 10.47% from the prior estimate of 43.86 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.88% from the latest reported closing price of 38.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in REX American Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REX is 0.08%, an increase of 10.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 16,004K shares. The put/call ratio of REX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,079K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REX by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 892K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REX by 28.33% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 806K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REX by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 651K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REX by 117.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REX American Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 605 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve month period ended October 31, 2020. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020) by the ethanol production facilities in which it currently has ownership interests was approximately 220 million gallons.

