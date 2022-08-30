REX American Resources Q2 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) reported second quarter net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of $11.2 million, compared to $5.7 million, last year. Net income per share was $0.63, compared to $0.32.

Net sales and revenue were $240.3 million, compared with $195.7 million, a year ago. The company said the year-over-year net sales and revenue increase was primarily due to higher pricing of ethanol, dried distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and modified distillers grains.

"We currently remain confident in our ability to further leverage our resources and strong balance sheet to take advantage of opportunities ahead of us, including our carbon capture initiative, and create additional value for our employees, partners and shareholders," said REX CEO, Zafar Rizvi.

