REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for REX American Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$35m ÷ (US$524m - US$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, REX American Resources has an ROCE of 7.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured REX American Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From REX American Resources' ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for REX American Resources' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if REX American Resources doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Our Take On REX American Resources' ROCE

In summary, REX American Resources isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 15% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

