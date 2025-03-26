REX AMERICAN RESOURCES Earnings Results: $REX Reports Quarterly Earnings

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES ($REX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $158,228,000, beating estimates of $153,055,400 by $5,172,600.
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of REX AMERICAN RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 444,807 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,544,003
- SOUTH DAKOTA INVESTMENT COUNCIL removed 226,285 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,433,821
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 129,963 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,418,157
- AWH CAPITAL, L.P. removed 103,784 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,326,754
- INVESCO LTD. removed 88,135 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,674,348
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 64,716 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,698,010
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 62,426 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,602,539
