REX American Resources Corporation Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $20.57 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $8.16 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $187.61 million from $200.17 million last year.

REX American Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

