REX American Resources Corporation Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $24.500 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $26.076 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.9% to $174.877 million from $221.079 million last year.

REX American Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $24.500 Mln. vs. $26.076 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $174.877 Mln vs. $221.079 Mln last year.

