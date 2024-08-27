REX American Resources Corporation Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $12.38 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $9.06 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.1% to $148.16 million from $211.98 million last year.

REX American Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $12.38 Mln. vs. $9.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $148.16 Mln vs. $211.98 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.