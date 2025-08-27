REX American Resources Corporation Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.11 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $12.38 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $158.56 million from $148.16 million last year.

REX American Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.11 Mln. vs. $12.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $158.56 Mln vs. $148.16 Mln last year.

