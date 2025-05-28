REX American Resources Corporation Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.67 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $10.19 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $158.34 million from $161.23 million last year.

REX American Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

