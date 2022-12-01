Markets
REX American Resources Corporation Profit Drops In Q3

December 01, 2022 — 07:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.184 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $15.278 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $220.277 million from $203.066 million last year.

