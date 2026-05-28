REX American Resources Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.45 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $8.68 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $156.49 million from $158.34 million last year.

REX American Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.45 Mln. vs. $8.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $156.49 Mln vs. $158.34 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.