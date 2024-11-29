Reway Group’s Subsidiary Wins Major Railway Contracts

Reway Group SpA (IT:RWY) has released an update.

Reway Group’s subsidiary, Gema, has secured two significant railway contracts worth €56 million from Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, boosting the company’s order backlog to €1.131 billion. These contracts involve noise mitigation measures in Abruzzo and maintenance work in Rome and Cagliari, marking a strategic step for Reway Group in balancing its focus between road and railway sectors.

