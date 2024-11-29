News & Insights

Stocks

Reway Group’s Subsidiary Wins Major Railway Contracts

November 29, 2024 — 11:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reway Group SpA (IT:RWY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Reway Group’s subsidiary, Gema, has secured two significant railway contracts worth €56 million from Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, boosting the company’s order backlog to €1.131 billion. These contracts involve noise mitigation measures in Abruzzo and maintenance work in Rome and Cagliari, marking a strategic step for Reway Group in balancing its focus between road and railway sectors.

For further insights into IT:RWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.