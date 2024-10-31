News & Insights

Reway Group Shows Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 10:21 am EDT

Reway Group SpA (IT:RWY) has released an update.

Reway Group reports a steady growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2024, with a production value reaching €145.2 million and a significant backlog of €1,036 million. The company secured major contracts worth €152 million, enhancing its presence in both the railway and road sectors, and made strategic moves by acquiring Vega Engineering to expand its service offerings.

Stocks
