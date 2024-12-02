Reway Group Enhances Efficiency Through Subsidiary Merger

News & Insights

December 02, 2024 — 12:26 pm EST

Reway Group SpA (IT:RWY) has released an update.

Reway Group SpA has announced a merger of its subsidiaries Soteco S.r.l. and TLS S.r.l. into M.G.A. S.r.l., a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining management. This corporate reorganization is set to simplify administrative processes and improve the group’s restoration work on road and highway infrastructures.

