Reward Minerals Secures $2.3M to Boost SOP Production

October 23, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited is set to raise $2.3 million through a two-tranche placement, backed by strong investor interest, to fund its ambitious acquisition of the Beyondie Potash Plant and advance its innovative processing technology in the global Potassium Sulphate industry. The funds will support a new engineering scoping study and potential strategic partnerships worldwide. This move positions Reward Minerals to potentially become a leading SOP producer, reducing development costs and enhancing shareholder value.

