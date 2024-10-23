Reward Minerals Plans New Share Issuance to Boost Capital

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited is set to issue over 38 million new ordinary shares, accompanied by free attaching options, as part of a proposed placement. Scheduled for November 4, 2024, this move aims to enhance the company’s capital, potentially influencing its market position and investment appeal. This issuance could offer investors new opportunities in the minerals sector.

