Reward Minerals Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation

November 04, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 27,536,428 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 5, 2024. This move is part of a series of transactions previously revealed to the market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock market performance.

