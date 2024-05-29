Reward Minerals Ltd AGM Resolutions Passed

News & Insights

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Ltd, an ASX-listed company, has announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024. The company, which specializes in the exploration and development of sulphate of potash, highlighted the Kumpupintil Lake Potash Project and the Carnarvon Potash Project, along with a new processing technology for high-purity SOP. The AGM results included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Mr. Rodney Della Vedova, and approval of additional 10% capacity.

