Reward Minerals Issues New Unquoted Options for Growth

Reward Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 415,002 unquoted options, set to expire in November 2026, as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These options are priced at $0.12 each, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the stock market. The move underscores Reward Minerals’ active engagement in optimizing its equity structure for future growth.

