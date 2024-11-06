News & Insights

Reward Minerals Issues New Unquoted Options for Growth

November 06, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 415,002 unquoted options, set to expire in November 2026, as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These options are priced at $0.12 each, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the stock market. The move underscores Reward Minerals’ active engagement in optimizing its equity structure for future growth.

